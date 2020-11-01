2020/11/01 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Beautiful Missan Project: Working towards rehabilitation of recreational infrastructure and job creation Funded by the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the Beautiful Missan project that focuses on the rehabilitation of recreational infrastructure and job creation.The two-year project supports socio-economic growth through eco-tourism, restoration of cultural heritage and urban beautification.[…]

read more Beautiful Missan Project: Infrastructure and Job Creation first appeared on Iraq Business News.