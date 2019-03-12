Interior Ministry: Corruption spreads in most of police stations

2019/03/12 | 14:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Interior Ministry Undersecretary Aqeel al-Khazali has said the ministry will re-evaluate the police stations to select the best of them.
In remarks, Khazali said “developing the police stations require ending corruption cases in most of them and accomplishing services needed by the citizens without delaying them.”
Khazali blamed the lack of development in the police stations on “the shortage of financial allocations and fighting ISIS,” adding that the troops were one of the ministry’s main pillars in fighting the extremists.
The ministry, according to Khazali, “will select the best police stations through the solutions provided by citizens, and the worst stations in order to re-evaluate all of them.”
Iraqi Interior Ministry Undersecretary Aqeel al-Khazali has said the ministry will re-evaluate the police stations to select the best of them.
In remarks, Khazali said “developing the police stations require ending corruption cases in most of them and accomplishing services needed by the citizens without delaying them.”
Khazali blamed the lack of development in the police stations on “the shortage of financial allocations and fighting ISIS,” adding that the troops were one of the ministry’s main pillars in fighting the extremists.
The ministry, according to Khazali, “will select the best police stations through the solutions provided by citizens, and the worst stations in order to re-evaluate all of them.”