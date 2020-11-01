IOM Iraq COVID-19 Response Overview #4 (15 September - 12 October 2020)

2020/11/01 | 20:14 - Source: Iraq News

Government lockdown measures including restrictions on commercial activity as well as civilian movements remain in place across the country.



The approach of local authorities to the enforcement of these restrictions varies across governorates.

All curfews from 23.00 - 5:00 that were in place across the country were lifted.



Citizens across Iraq and within Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) remain permitted to travel between governorates as well as between KRI and Federal Iraq, following the lifting of those restrictions in August.



International airports in Baghdad, Basra and Erbil remain open for commercial flights but are still running at lower capacity and not all airlines have resumed flight schedules.Flights for emergencies, medical evacuations, carrying cargo, and chartering also remained operational between 22 September and 5 October.



