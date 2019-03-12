Iraq: Iraq - ETC Situation Report #58 (Reporting Period: 01/02/2019 to 28/02/2019)

2019/03/12 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Country: Iraq
Highlights
• The ETC is in the progress of submitting all the final documentation regarding its phase out from Iraq by 31 March 2019.
• In line with the phase out from Iraq, the ETC has completed handing over all its equipment to the relevant UN agencies
Situation Overview
Although 3.8 million Iraqis have returned to their homes since the start of the crisis, more than two million Iraqi people remain displaced and a total of 8.7 million are still in need.
Protection challenges continue to be the primary focus, particularly due to the presence of armed actors in camps across the country.
The ETC has received US$137,000 approved from the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2019. The ETC will consume the funds received to carry out its activities as part of its phase-out and closure from Iraq by 31 March 2019.
