Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Arrests increase in Afrin, despite Syrian opposition promises to stop violations
2020/11/01 | 22:54 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Turkish-backed groups have been accused of carrying out multiple cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Syria (Photo: archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq