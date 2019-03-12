Syrian Arab Republic: IOM response from within Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt 2018

2019/03/12 | 15:25
Source: International Organization for Migration
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
In 2018, over 13 million people remained in need of humanitarian assistance inside Syria, including over 6 million internally displaced. Despite the spontaneous returns of over 1.2 million people (mostly IDPs) from January to December, a larger number were newly displaced in 2018 (1.3 million).
Over the course of the year, IOM provided direct and indirect assistance – in the form of non-food items (NFIs), Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Shelter, Logistics, Coordination, WASH, Protection and Early Recovery and Livelihoods assistance - to over 5 million individuals in Syria.
The IOM-managed NFI pipeline in Turkey enabled IOM and NGO partners to distribute life-saving assistance to newly displaced IDPs in northern Syria in a rapid and cost-effective manner. IOM also provided logistics support to UN agencies, INGOs, and Syrian NGOs and their network of downstream partners in southern Syria.
IOM continues to provide support to critical inter-agency initiatives inside Syria including Prevention from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and information management services.
