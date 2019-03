Syrian Arab Republic: IOM response from within Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt 2018

2019/03/12 | 15:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: International Organization for MigrationCountry: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, TurkeyIn 2018, over 13 million people remained in need of humanitarian assistance inside Syria, including over 6 million internally displaced. Despite the spontaneous returns of over 1.2 million people (mostly IDPs) from January to December, a larger number were newly displaced in 2018 (1.3 million).Over the course of the year, IOM provided direct and indirect assistance – in the form of non-food items (NFIs), Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Shelter, Logistics, Coordination, WASH, Protection and Early Recovery and Livelihoods assistance - to over 5 million individuals in Syria.The IOM-managed NFI pipeline in Turkey enabled IOM and NGO partners to distribute life-saving assistance to newly displaced IDPs in northern Syria in a rapid and cost-effective manner. IOM also provided logistics support to UN agencies, INGOs, and Syrian NGOs and their network of downstream partners in southern Syria.IOM continues to provide support to critical inter-agency initiatives inside Syria including Prevention from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and information management services.