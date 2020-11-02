2020/11/02 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC).
Why IBBC Autumn conference will be different and full of promise: Opportunity in Adversity To be honest, the idea of holding a conference in the year of COVID, might look fool hardy, but sometimes you have to face down challenges and move forward, just like the Government of […]
Why IBBC Autumn conference will be different and full of promise: Opportunity in Adversity To be honest, the idea of holding a conference in the year of COVID, might look fool hardy, but sometimes you have to face down challenges and move forward, just like the Government of […]
read more Why IBBC Autumn Conf will be Different and Full of Promise first appeared on Iraq Business News.