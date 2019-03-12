US helicopters fly above embassy in Green Zone, as Rouhani visits Baghdad

2019/03/12 | 16:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US helicopters have intensified presence above the US embassy, located in the Green Zone in Baghdad, and its vicinity, coinciding with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit, an informed source said.
In remarks, the source said “around six helicopters have been flying above since the morning to watch the US embassy in the Green Zone and its vicinity.”
Rouhani arrived on Monday morning in Baghdad for a three-day visit on top of a high-level delegation.
