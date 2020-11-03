2020/11/03 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A new online single window system for business registration in Iraq is supporting an entrepreneurial environment during COVID-19.
Opening a business in Baghdad has never been easier.
All that is needed is one dream, one form and one payment to complete the administrative side of establishing operations.
Budding entrepreneurs can reserve a name, register, and […]
Opening a business in Baghdad has never been easier.
All that is needed is one dream, one form and one payment to complete the administrative side of establishing operations.
Budding entrepreneurs can reserve a name, register, and […]
read more New System boosts Ease of Doing Business in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.