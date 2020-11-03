New System boosts Ease of Doing Business in Iraq

2020/11/03 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A new online single window system for business registration in Iraq is supporting an entrepreneurial environment during COVID-19.Opening a business in Baghdad has never been easier.All that is needed is one dream, one form and one payment to complete the administrative side of establishing operations.Budding entrepreneurs can reserve a name, register, and […]

