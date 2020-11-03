Lukoil and Iraqi PM discuss Cooperation

2020/11/03 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, received a delegation from LUKOIL on Monday, headed by its President Vagit Alekperov (pictured).The meeting was also attended by the Russian Ambassador Maxim Maximov.The parties discussed the progress of the West Qurna-2 project and Eridu field (Block-10), as […]

