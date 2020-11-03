2020/11/03 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, received a delegation from LUKOIL on Monday, headed by its President Vagit Alekperov (pictured).
The meeting was also attended by the Russian Ambassador Maxim Maximov.
The parties discussed the progress of the West Qurna-2 project and Eridu field (Block-10), as […]
The meeting was also attended by the Russian Ambassador Maxim Maximov.
The parties discussed the progress of the West Qurna-2 project and Eridu field (Block-10), as […]
read more Lukoil and Iraqi PM discuss Cooperation first appeared on Iraq Business News.