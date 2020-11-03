Everlution Launches Performance-Enhanced Triple Ball Golf Ball 'Gun·Gon·Gam·Lee'

2020/11/04 | 02:22 - Source: Iraq News

Geon Gon Gam Lee

Release New Golf Ball

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everlution, a sporting goods company, launched a 3-piece golf ball, “Triple Ball”, 'Geon(건)·Gon(곤)·Gam(감)·Lee(리)' with a special titanium laminated power core in a DuPont Sullin cover to improve the distance.



The players can also see the guideline on the ball surface that helps to reduce the number of putts following the triple ball liner in November 2020.

The four golf balls under the names of ‘Geon(건)’, ‘Gon(곤)’, ‘Gam(감)’, and ‘Ri(리)’ is the name of the four sets of black bars in the Korean Flag.They all have different meanings and it inspired Everlution to launch a golf ball.

In Triple Ball, they first released the Ri(리)series, and the rest of the series will be released in order.

The product planner of this product said that he hoped that this product would allow more golfers to experience high-quality golf balls at an affordable price.



In addition, he expects to reduce the shots by improving concentration and easy control when putting.

If you have any enquiries for Triple Ball, they can be contacted at the following e-mail address:golf@butthefly.comVictoria HanEverlutiongolf@butthefly.com

You just read:

News Provided By

November 03, 2020, 07:59 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release