COVID-19: Iraq records nearly 4,000 new infections, 51 fatalities


2020/11/04 | 03:32 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- So far, over 482,000 patients in Iraq have contracted the coronavirus, 11,068 of whom have died.

(Photo: AFP/Mohammed Sawaf)

