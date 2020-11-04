2020/11/04 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, for the Atlantic Council.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The irrefutable logic of numbers and the inevitability of reform in Iraq On October 13, Iraq's Council of Ministers endorsed the White Paper for financial and fiscal reform.[…]

