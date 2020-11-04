"Impressive Performance" for Zain Iraq

2020/11/04 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Zain Iraq's 9M 2020 revenue reached USD 708 million and EBITDA amounted to USD 285 million, reflecting EBITDA margin of 40%, according to the company's results statement for the first nine months of the year.The operation reported a net profit of USD 61 million for 9M 2020.The operator served 15.7 […]

