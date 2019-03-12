عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Web inventor urges users to seek 'complete control' of data
2019/03/12 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee on Monday slammed

the increasing commodification of personal information and appealed for

internet users to strive to maintain "complete control" of their

data, AFP reported.Berners-Lee, credited with creating the web in 1989, is on a

mission to save his invention from a range of problems increasingly dominating

online life, including misinformation and a lack of data protection."You should have complete control of your data. It's

not oil. It's not a commodity," he told a small group of journalists

gathered at Europe's physics lab CERN, where he first came up with the idea for

the web 30 years ago.When it comes to personal data, "you should not be able

to sell it for money," he said, "because it's a right".Berners-Lee, who last year launched a development platform

called "Solid" aimed at giving users control of their data, described

a frightening future if we do not rise to the challenge of privacy protection."There is a possible future you can imagine (in which)

your browser keeps track of everything that you buy," he said.In this scenario, "your browser actually has more

information then Amazon does", he said, warning against complacency in

expecting no harm will come from this loss of control over one's own data."We shouldn't assume that the world is going to stay

like it is," he said.People needed to do more to protect themselves and their

data and not to simply expect that governments will look out for their best

interests, he argued.Berners-Lee told a Washington Post event last week that he

launched the Solid project in response to concerns about personal data being

bought and sold without the consent of users.'Don't fail the web'The platform aimed "to separate the apps from the data

storage" so users could decide where and how they would share their

personal information, he said.He acknowledged Monday that enforcible laws would be needed

to protect the most sensitive personal data."Sometimes it has to be legislation which says personal

data, you know, genetic data, should never be used," he said.In addition to his work advocating for data protection,

Berners-Lee has launched a "Contract for the Web", aimed at ensuring

the integrity of online information.In a letter published Monday, he hailed the opportunities

the web had created, giving marginalized groups a voice and making daily life

easier.But he warned, "It has also created opportunity for

scammers, given a voice to those who spread hatred, and made all kinds of

crimes easier to commit".He was nevertheless optimistic that the problems could be

fixed."Given how much the web has changed in the past 30

years, it would be defeatist and unimaginative to assume that the web as we

know it can't be changed for the better in the next 30," he wrote."If we give up on building a better web now, then the

web will not have failed us. We will have failed the web."



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW