TV stars and coaches charged in college bribery scheme
2019/03/12 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were

charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy

parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centers to help get

their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal

prosecutors said, according to AP.“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” US

Attorney Andrew Lelling said in announcing the $25 million federal bribery

case.He called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted

by the US Justice Department.At least nine athletic coaches and dozens of parents were

among those charged. A total of 46 people were arrested by midday, including

Huffman and Loughlin, in an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, federal

authorities said.Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from

2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their

children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take

online classes to boost their children’s chances of getting into schools.Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to

guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.“For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and

genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said.Lelling said the investigation is continuing and authorities

believe other parents were involved. The schools themselves are not targets of

the investigation, he said.No students were charged. Authorities said in many cases the

students were not aware of the fraud.The coaches worked at such schools as Stanford, Georgetown,

Wake Forest, the University of Southern California and University of

California, Los Angeles. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped

build the case against others.Authorities said coaches in such sports as soccer, tennis

and volleyball accepted bribes to put students on lists of recruited athletes,

regardless of their ability or experience. That, in turn, boosted the students’

chances of admission.The bribes allegedly came through an admissions consulting

company in Newport Beach, California. Authorities said parents paid the founder

of the Edge College & Career Network approximately $25 million to get their

children into college.Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and

Huffman starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Both were charged with

conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.Court documents said Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised

as a charitable donation so that her daughter could take part in the college

entrance cheating scam.Court papers said a cooperating witness met with Huffman and

her husband, actor William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained the

scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse

“agreed to the plan.”A spokeswoman for Loughlin had no comment. Messages seeking

comment from Huffman’s representatives were not immediately returned.



