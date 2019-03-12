TV stars and coaches charged in college bribery scheme

2019/03/12 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were
charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy
parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centers to help get
their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal
prosecutors said, according to AP.“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” US
Attorney Andrew Lelling said in announcing the $25 million federal bribery
case.He called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted
by the US Justice Department.At least nine athletic coaches and dozens of parents were
among those charged. A total of 46 people were arrested by midday, including
Huffman and Loughlin, in an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, federal
authorities said.Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from
2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their
children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take
online classes to boost their children’s chances of getting into schools.Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to
guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.“For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and
genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said.Lelling said the investigation is continuing and authorities
believe other parents were involved. The schools themselves are not targets of
the investigation, he said.No students were charged. Authorities said in many cases the
students were not aware of the fraud.The coaches worked at such schools as Stanford, Georgetown,
Wake Forest, the University of Southern California and University of
California, Los Angeles. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped
build the case against others.Authorities said coaches in such sports as soccer, tennis
and volleyball accepted bribes to put students on lists of recruited athletes,
regardless of their ability or experience. That, in turn, boosted the students’
chances of admission.The bribes allegedly came through an admissions consulting
company in Newport Beach, California. Authorities said parents paid the founder
of the Edge College & Career Network approximately $25 million to get their
children into college.Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and
Huffman starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Both were charged with
conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.Court documents said Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised
as a charitable donation so that her daughter could take part in the college
entrance cheating scam.Court papers said a cooperating witness met with Huffman and
her husband, actor William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained the
scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse
“agreed to the plan.”A spokeswoman for Loughlin had no comment. Messages seeking
comment from Huffman’s representatives were not immediately returned.
