Greece: Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 04 – 10 March 2019

2019/03/12 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Arrivals
This week, 550 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 192 arrivals and from last year’s 229 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 79, compared to 27 in the previous week.
Population on the Islands
Some 15,200 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (45%), Iraq (13%) and the State of Palestine (9%).
Women account for 20% of the population and children for 33% of whom more than 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 16% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.
Some 42% are men between 18 and 39 years old.
