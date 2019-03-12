Iraq's Salih vows to secure return of displaced Christians home

2019/03/12 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih said during a meeting with a delegation of Christian leaders on Tuesday that he would not feel comfortable until he secures the return of Iraqi Christians home.Salih received at al-Salam Palace members of the Council of Christian Church-Leaders of Iraq (CCCL) and a number of parliament members, according to a statement by his office.During the meeting, Salih affirmed that the harmony and religious diversity in Iraq reflect the peaceful coexistence between the components of Iraqi society, noting that this "cohesion" between the components was behind achieving victory over terrorist groups.The society must be "based on the values of tolerance, justice, reform and equality," Salih said. He also referred to the suffering of displaced Christian refugees and other components.The president stressed the importance of continuous communication, urging addressing problems and obstacles faced by Christians.