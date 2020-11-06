iGrafx and ProServ support National Bank of Iraq

2020/11/06 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.iGrafx, a provider of business process management solutions, has announced that it has implemented Iraq's first Enterprise Business Process Management (EBPM) solution with the National Bank of Iraq (NBI).The National Bank of Iraq was founded in 1995 as a publicly traded private company providing comprehensive banking services for individuals and companies […]

