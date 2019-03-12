عربي | كوردى
Turkey says it is discussing Syria offensive with Russia, US
2019/03/12 | 22:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey is discussing with Russia and the United States a

potential military offensive in a region of northeast Syria controlled by

Kurdish fighters, a Turkish defense official was cited as saying by state media

on Tuesday, according to Reuters.Turkey wants to set up a safe zone in the border area east

of the Euphrates River after most US troops pull out.The American military has been supporting Kurdish-led forces

there who are fighting remnants of the caliphate declared by ISIS in Iraq and

Syria in 2014. Turkey, however, views the Kurdish YPG fighters as terrorists

and has repeatedly threatened to launch operations against them.“On preparations for the east of the Euphrates, which is still

on the agenda, coordination with the United States and Russia in particular

continue,” defense ministry spokeswoman Nadide Sebnem Aktop said.Aktop was also quoted by the state-owned Anadolu news agency

as saying that coordination between Ankara and Moscow over the northwestern

Syrian region of Idlib, where the two countries agreed to establish a

de-militarized zone, continued successfully “despite provocations”.Last week, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said

Russian forces would begin patrols on the border region outside Idlib and

Turkish forces would start patrols inside the zone.Turkey’s ties with Russia have caused tensions between

Ankara and the United States, with Washington warning of potential US sanctions

if its NATO ally pushed on with a deal to purchase S-400 Russian defense

systems, which are not compatible with NATO systems.On Tuesday, Aktop said that the S-400 systems, which

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey would not turn back from, would

be delivered in July and installed in October.The United States has said that doing so will jeopardize

Turkey’s procurement of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets and other defense

industry deals, including a potential deal on Raytheon Co. Patriot defense

systems.Aktop added that Turkey and Russia were also coordinating

joint patrols in the region of northern Syrian town of Tel Rifaat, which is

controlled by Kurdish-led forces.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


