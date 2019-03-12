Turkey says it is discussing Syria offensive with Russia, US

2019/03/12 | 22:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey is discussing with Russia and the United States a
potential military offensive in a region of northeast Syria controlled by
Kurdish fighters, a Turkish defense official was cited as saying by state media
on Tuesday, according to Reuters.Turkey wants to set up a safe zone in the border area east
of the Euphrates River after most US troops pull out.The American military has been supporting Kurdish-led forces
there who are fighting remnants of the caliphate declared by ISIS in Iraq and
Syria in 2014. Turkey, however, views the Kurdish YPG fighters as terrorists
and has repeatedly threatened to launch operations against them.“On preparations for the east of the Euphrates, which is still
on the agenda, coordination with the United States and Russia in particular
continue,” defense ministry spokeswoman Nadide Sebnem Aktop said.Aktop was also quoted by the state-owned Anadolu news agency
as saying that coordination between Ankara and Moscow over the northwestern
Syrian region of Idlib, where the two countries agreed to establish a
de-militarized zone, continued successfully “despite provocations”.Last week, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said
Russian forces would begin patrols on the border region outside Idlib and
Turkish forces would start patrols inside the zone.Turkey’s ties with Russia have caused tensions between
Ankara and the United States, with Washington warning of potential US sanctions
if its NATO ally pushed on with a deal to purchase S-400 Russian defense
systems, which are not compatible with NATO systems.On Tuesday, Aktop said that the S-400 systems, which
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey would not turn back from, would
be delivered in July and installed in October.The United States has said that doing so will jeopardize
Turkey’s procurement of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets and other defense
industry deals, including a potential deal on Raytheon Co. Patriot defense
systems.Aktop added that Turkey and Russia were also coordinating
joint patrols in the region of northern Syrian town of Tel Rifaat, which is
controlled by Kurdish-led forces.
