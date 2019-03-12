عربي | كوردى
Pompeo to meet oil executives, push US crude exports, Iran policy
2019/03/12 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with top oil

executives before he addresses a conference on Tuesday, seeking to get them to

help the administration’s effort to boost crude exports to Asia and to support

its policy of isolating Iran, according to three people at two companies

briefed on the agenda, Reuters reported.The outreach represents a significant new effort to sway

industry executives to the Trump Administration’s “energy dominance” agenda

that seeks to advance diplomatic and policy objectives through rapidly

expanding US oil and gas exports. The effort has won success in convincing

nations including China, Poland, Japan and South Korea to purchases more US oil

and natural gas.Pompeo plans on discussing how to boost US energy dominance

worldwide, but particularly in Asia, and further isolate Iran, which the United

States re-imposed sanctions on last year, through strengthening ties with other

Middle East nations, the people said. The location and time of the meeting was

unclear.Following the meeting in Houston, Pompeo is set to speak at

IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference, the oil and gas industry’s largest annual

gathering in the United States. He was scheduled to meet State Department

employees in the late morning, according to an official schedule.Executives from major companies including Chevron Corp,

Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp

have been invited to the closed door meeting. Representatives from a number of

those companies are scheduled to speak earlier in the day at CERAWeek.Occidental declined to comment. Chevron had no comment. A

Total representative could not immediately be reached for comment. The other

companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.A US State Department spokesperson did not immediately comment

on Pompeo’s schedule but did say that Frank Fannon, the department’s top energy

diplomat, was meeting with energy companies on Tuesday in Houston to talk about

the Asia policy.According to two of the sources, Pompeo was expected in the

closed door meeting to discuss the Trump administration’s plans for the Middle

East Strategic Alliance (MESA), which would form an alliance of Sunni Muslim

countries in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab

Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan, as the White House seeks to

restrain Iran.That group has become mired in a dispute between Qatar and

Saudi Arabia, both important US allies in the region. The lead US negotiator

for the alliance, Anthony Zinni, left the position earlier this year, putting a

plan to promote Arab security and battle extremism in jeopardy.Tuesday’s sit-down was also expected to include discussions

on the United States’ policy in Asia. Dubbed ‘Asia Edge’ by the administration,

it aims to grow Asian energy security by further expanding US oil and gas

exports to the region, according to the sources.“The success of Asia Edge is highly dependent on what

private industry does and then the work the government can do to support that,”

the spokesperson at the State Department’s energy bureau said.“The main message is how we can work best with the

companies. Consequently engaging with the CEOs, especially on Asia Edge, is key

because they’re playing a much bigger role than we would have seen in other

types of similar issues.”The United States produces more than 12 million barrels per

day (bpd) of crude, making it the world’s largest producer, and it is the

world’s biggest exporter of refined products like diesel fuel and gasoline.It has expanded sales of fuels, crude oil and liquefied

natural gas (LNG) to Asian customers, including China in a bid to dominate

worldwide energy trade after a four-decade ban on crude exports was ended by

President Obama in 2016. The United States now exports more than 3 million bpd of

crude.The Trump White House has also imposed harsh sanctions on

Iran and Venezuela, both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting

Countries (OPEC), removing more than 2 million bpd of oil from daily global

supply.After the Iran sanctions were imposed, the United States

granted waivers to eight countries that buy Iranian oil. The waivers, aimed at

avoiding a spike in global crude prices, are due to expire in May. Some are not

likely to be renewed, though analysts believe India and China, among the

world’s largest crude buyers, will continue to receive waivers.Brian Hook, the State Department’s top Iran diplomat, is

scheduled to speak at CERAWeek in Houston on Wednesday morning on current US

policy on Iran.



