Baghouz: SDF says 2,000 ISIS fighters, families surrender as offensive continues

2019/03/12 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In an earlier tweet, the spokesperson said clashes on Tuesday took place in several areas of Baghouz with at least 38 Islamic State fighters dead.
Bali also said coalition air raids “led to the destruction of a number of military vehicles, defensive fortifications, ammunition depots, and a command post.”
He added that 10 SDF fighters were wounded and three others killed.
The US-backed SDF relaunched their offensive in Baghouz on Sunday after the remaining Islamic State fighters refused to surrender.
The SDF had given the extremists an ultimatum on Friday to surrender or prepare for battle.
The final push was initially put on hold by the US-led coalition and the SDF to save civilians and hostages that were being held captive by the remaining Islamic State fighters.
SDF commander Adnan Efrin told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that the Kurdish-led forces had rescued tens of thousands of civilians during the past month with thousands of Islamic State members surrendering as well.
“Our forces will pause the offensive if we see more civilians who wish to evacuate the area or if we need to free any hostages,” Efrin stated.
“We don't want any further injuries or deaths and hope for a speedy victory.”
