Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed, Including Protesters

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least three people were killed, and 40 were wounded in

the latest violence:

In Basra, clashes between security forces and

protesters left one

protester dead and 40 wounded.



A bullet killed the dead man.



The

demonstrators were again demanding jobs and better services.

A few hours later in Baghdad, a protester

was killed; Abu Muhammad was a former brigadier general.





Militants killed

a militiaman at his home in Kirkuk.

