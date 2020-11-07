Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed, Including Protesters

2020/11/07 | 10:36 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least three people were killed, and 40 were wounded in
protester dead and 40 wounded.
was killed; Abu Muhammad was a former brigadier general.
the latest violence:
In Basra, clashes between security forces and
protesters left one
protester dead and 40 wounded.
A bullet killed the dead man.
The
demonstrators were again demanding jobs and better services.
A few hours later in Baghdad, a protester
was killed; Abu Muhammad was a former brigadier general.
Militants killed
a militiaman at his home in Kirkuk.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis