Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington shares his thoughts on the ACLIM8 COMBAR PRO

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington’s recently unboxed the ACLIM8 COMBAR PRO and revealed what he thought about this elite five-in-one adventure tool.



Kevin Harrington was thoroughly impressed by the COMBAR PRO to say the least.The COMBAR was first brought to market by co-founders Yaniv Bar and Udi Cohen in 2018, but Kevin Harrington’s recent unboxing unveiled much about the COMBAR Pro we did not know.



The COMBAR is a versatile adventure tool system suitable for a variety of outdoor adventure activities.



Its versatility and functionality are what makes it Superior to other survival tools currently on the market.



ACLIM8 eliminates the need to pack and lug around multiple tools, replacing them with a very compact and highly portable tool system that only weighs 3.5lb (1.6Kg), the COMBAR Pro.



ACLIM8 has since launched two versions - the COMBAR and the COMBAR PRO.



The COMBAR contains a folding axe, a spade and a hammer pad, while the COMBAR PRO contains all five tools.



Included in the COMBAR PRO is the COMBAR full tang, drop-point survival knife which fits into a compartment built into the COMBAR system, a folding and detachable COMBAR saw, and a multi-tool storage solution, the COMBAR magazine.



ACLIM8 also offers additional accessories which extend the COMBAR's functionality; Accessories such as the COMBAR carry case, the COMBAR holster, and the COMBAR Pro Kit which includes the COMBAR drop-point survival knife, the COMBAR Saw.



and an additional saw blade.



The COMBAR Pro Kit is the perfect upgrade to COMBAR while the COMBAR PRO comes fully-equipped with the items included in the COMBAR Pro Kit.



ACLIM8 developed the COMBAR according to U.S.



military standards (MIL-SPEC).



and the product includes patented rapid activation, safety and locking mechanisms, designed to ensure user safety.



All ACLIM8 products are made from high quality materials, including titanium, stainless steel, aircraft grade aluminum and glass reinforced nylon.



According to Kevin Harrington: “The COMBAR is a perfect addition to all adventure toolkits.



It is beautifully designed from premium materials, it is light-weight and ergonomically crafted while still being extremely durable and reliable.



The COMBAR is one of the most innovative adventure tools in the field, which in my opinion, could not be improved”.



The success of the COMBAR is measured in customer satisfaction, and consumers are wholly satisfied with the functionality and durability of the COMBAR.



Consumer testimonials speak to the degree of product satisfaction, but what’s more, ACLIM8 has not seen a single COMBAR returned either due to product default or consumer dissatisfaction from all sales made during 2019.



ACLIM8 are uncompromising in the design and materials selection that go into manufacturing the COMBAR, ensuring it remains robust and fit for purpose.





All ACLIM8 products come with a life-time warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee if consumers are dissatisfied.



The ACLIM8 website provides consumers with detail descriptions of the COMBAR and the COMBAR PRO, and ACLIM8’s additional accessories, while the ACLIM8 Facebook Page is also a good source for quick and easy access to information and consumer testimonials about the COMBAR and ACLIM8’s other products.



About ACLIM8

Founded in 2014 by Yaniv Bar and Udi Cohen, avid adventure enthusiasts and former Israeli Special Forces Officers, Aclim8 is headquartered in Las Vegas.



The team comprises adventure experts, engineers, metallurgists, strategists and industrial and graphic designers.



that have all come together to develop the COMBAR.



After three years of research and development, and 10 prototypes, the COMBAR was first released on the market in 2018.



With over $250,000 worth of sales in 2019 alone, and not a single COMBAR returned, ACLIM8 is well on its way to successfully delivering the only five-in-one elite adventure tool to the market that is also endorsed by the likes of Kevin Harrington, global infomercial inventor and one of the original sharks from ABC’s Shark Tank.



For product or media enquiries, please contact:Dan JacksonACLIM8+972 52-678-9982email us here

