2020/11/08 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Drug smuggling, abuse on the rise in Iraq Iraq suffers from the flow of drugs from neighboring countries, especially Iran, through the marshes and other border crossings, and […]

read more Drug Smuggling and Abuse on the Rise in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.