Rouhani arrives in Karbala to visit shrines, meet officials
2019/03/13 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iranian President

Hassan Rouhani is due to visit some holy shrines in Karbala and meet a group of

prominent figures in the city as part of his official visit to Iraq.Rouhani is set to depart for Najaf where he will meet with a

number of great religious leaders residing in the city. Rouhani arrived in Baghdad on Monday at official invitation

by Iraqi president Barham Salih.He has met with a number of Iraqi officials including Salih,

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi, and a

number of members of parliament in separate meetings so far.The Iranian and Iraqi delegations have signed five documents

and cooperation memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on different fields.







