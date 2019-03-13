Rouhani arrives in Karbala to visit shrines, meet officials

2019/03/13 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani is due to visit some holy shrines in Karbala and meet a group of
prominent figures in the city as part of his official visit to Iraq.Rouhani is set to depart for Najaf where he will meet with a
number of great religious leaders residing in the city. Rouhani arrived in Baghdad on Monday at official invitation
by Iraqi president Barham Salih.He has met with a number of Iraqi officials including Salih,
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi, and a
number of members of parliament in separate meetings so far.The Iranian and Iraqi delegations have signed five documents
and cooperation memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on different fields.
