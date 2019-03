Rouhani arrives in Karbala to visit shrines, meet officials

2019/03/13 | 04:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian PresidentHassan Rouhani is due to visit some holy shrines in Karbala and meet a group ofprominent figures in the city as part of his official visit to Iraq.Rouhani is set to depart for Najaf where he will meet with anumber of great religious leaders residing in the city. Rouhani arrived in Baghdad on Monday at official invitationby Iraqi president Barham Salih.He has met with a number of Iraqi officials including Salih,Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi, and anumber of members of parliament in separate meetings so far.The Iranian and Iraqi delegations have signed five documentsand cooperation memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on different fields.