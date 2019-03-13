Thousands of 'ISIS members' surrender in Baghouz: SDF

2019/03/13 | 09:05
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that 3,000 Islamic State (ISIS) members surrendered in al-Baghouz, Syria; additionally, three Yezidi women and four children "were rescued" early on Wednesday.SDF Media Office head Mustafa Bali tweeted that his US-led international coalition-backed forces were continuing their "final push" against ISIS late on Tuesday and the extremists were surrendering "en masse.""[The] number of Daesh members surrendered to us since yesterday evening has risen to 3,000. Three Yazidi women and four children were rescued, too," he added.
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) March 12, 2019The SDF detailed in a statement that it was using light and heavy weapons in addition to guided missiles in the Baghouz assault. Additionally, coalition the coalition provided 20 airstrikes, says the SDF. It reported 38 "terrorists" were killed, 11 vehicles and ammunition depots destroyed in addition to three defensive positions and command centers.SDF self-reported 10 wounded fighters. Rudaw was unable to independently confirm the figures.ISIS is using "tunnels and trenches" to thwart the SDF offensive, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated on Tuesday.SOHR, a UK-based conflict monitor added that 800 more people fled Baghouz on Tuesday "including at least 300 fighters and members" of ISIS.It claimed many were Lebanese and Moroccan nationals.Some 59,920 people have fled Baghouz since December, SOHR reported — timed with US President Donald Trump's announcement on December 19 of a US troop withdrawal.
Various outlets report the different figures for the estimated number ISIS fighters remaining in Baghouz.
The International Committee of the Red Cross announced the SDF will be sending approximately 20,000 suspected ISIS members and their families back to Iraq in the coming weeks and months on Monday.
The town east of the Euphrates repeatedly has been described as the "final" ISIS bastion. It is located near the border with Iraq.
