Citizenship and Identity – Part I

2019/03/13 | 09:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Illustrative Photo: Ekurd.net/credits-Aljazeera, Curious Droid/Youtube
Dr. Sorran Arasan | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
The Kurdish national identity has not just been targeted by the occupiers of Kurdistan aiming to annihilate it, but it even has been subjected and subjugated by internal identities, namely territorial, tribal, familial, personal and ideological (Islamists and internationalists). Beside these menaces, there is yet another threat to our national identity coming from Kurdish intellectuals and politicians who are proud of being Iranian, Turkish, Iraqi and Syrian. They advocate partitions of Kurdish identity and eagerly embrace their citizenship (hawlati) in the occupier countries. In these series of articles, I will try to highlight and evaluate some notions about identity and citizenship, and their discord with diversity and minority identity.
Some definitions
Identity is often perceived as the expression of individual belief or feeling and social affiliation. Identities should be thought of as dynamic and multiple, such as political, religious, gender, national, ethnic etc.
Political identity is associated with group connection and describes membership of a specific group or organization with particular political opinions and attitudes.
Ethnic identity; ethnicity describes a group of people whose affiliation with each other is based on common ancestry, society, language, culture and history. Members of an ethnic group believe in a common culture heritage, origin, symbolic such as religion, mythology, ritual and physical appearance.
A nation is a stable community of people formed on the basis of a common language, territory, economic life, ethnicity, or psychological make-up manifested in a common culture, Wikipedia. Feeling is crucial for one to be affiliated to a nation or a group. Feelings can be defined as learned behaviors that are in hibernation and need external trigger to be manifested; in contrast to emotions that have been programmed into our genes over a long time of evolution.
The word nation is from the old French word nacion-meaning birth “place of origin” which in turn has its origin in the Latin, the word natio from nat that means born; it applies to a group of people united by birth, language, culture history, a geographic territory. In this sense the word nation, invented recently, is not appropriate for describing a sovereign state. Many countries have violated the human rights of ethnic minorities “that is the origin of nation, with common place of birth, ancestry -according to the above definition” without being hold responsible for that, because they are sovereign states.
Regarding the differences between people and nation some start with a person and go on with family, clan, tribe, people and finally nation. But this recently invented definition and used of nation like (the nation of United States, Iran, Turkey etc.) has a political agenda, has been invented to serve politicians, and is not compatible with the origin definition; for instance, Kurdish nation, has no common psychological make-up, common culture, common history or common language with Arabs, Turks or Persians (Kurds have been forced to accept alien language, culture and religion).
Psychology the science of mind and behavior. the mental and behavioral characteristic of an individual or group. (Merriam-Webster)
Believe the simplest definition is; accept that something is true, without absolute proof, hold that thing as an opinion or think, to have confidence in truth or reliability of something. No matter our beliefs, whether they are within our conscious awareness or not, they direct and influence our lives.
Relation between feeling and belief: some believe that there are no causal and effect relationship between beliefs and feelings. But there are others who are convinced that feeling is believing and our emotional past causes or influences our present beliefs. Our beliefs have emotional memory at their core. Dr. Mary C. Lamia in intense Emotions and Feelings “it’s only in recent decades that we’ve recognized and validated that emotions are a powerful attention directing system –an amplification device- in our brain. They are responsible for creating the visceral responses regarded as feelings, that in turn are transformed into thoughts and the formation of beliefs to help us make sense of what we experience at the moment and to use for future reference”. It is not that simple that the previous experiences directly determine how we perceive and hold our present beliefs. She goes on “our present beliefs are governed by post experiences that are linked to unconscious emotional memories. ..thus, as far as our beliefs are concerned, emotional memories provide an unconscious lens through which we view our world”.
Sometimes past emotional experiences may lead to beliefs that we do not want them but we accept them to avoid unwanted consequences. Dr. Mary C. Lamia “emotional memories that are based on your previous experiences may lead you to develop cognitive beliefs that may be contrary to your goals or interfere with them”.
Belief and logic, logic is the study of reasoning, explaining how a conclusion can be reached given certain premises. Belief is accepting that something exists or is true without demanding proof for that. It means that belief does not necessarily required to be based on reasons, furthermore logic and belief can, at least sometimes, be mutually exclusive, but it does not mean automatically that belief is always illogical. Trust, confidence, faith is crucial in formation of beliefs, but logic is based on reason, on the other side some beliefs can have sound reasons; therefore, presence or absence of logic regarding beliefs depends up on what you believe, belief is subjective.
Beside their inherited variability affects, emotions and feelings, are influenced in their manifestation by culture. The Kurdish intellectuals and politicians who possess leading roles in the Kurdish parties, left and right, or are active as individuals have educated and brought up in environments that were predominantly influenced by dominant culture of the occupier’s of Kurdistan which have had huge impacts on their political and ideological beliefs. Accepting the idea that our personal bank’s of emotions and feelings have huge impacts on our present beliefs it would be much easier to understand, why so many Kurdish intellectuals do not really believe in an independent Kurdish state and struggle for a “real!” citizenship in those countries occupying Kurdistan.
There is no logic in believing that Kurds would get their human rights by being citizenship in those countries divided Kurdistan. If the occupiers have believed in human rights they would have certainly left Kurdistan for a long time ago, on contrary the occupiers are so irrational in their political idea concerning Kurdistan that call those Kurds, who struggle for their human rights and united Kurdistan for separatist, a name logically fit the occupiers themselves who have divided Kurdistan by force. Thus, it is irrational to believe that autonomy or federalism would find a final solution for the national issue of the Kurdistan, on contrary such belief among Kurdish intellectuals and politicians have at least three devastating consequences for our national identity:
1- make the occupiers more eager in their beliefs to continue the occupation of Kurdistan.2- believing in national identity among Kurds become weaker.3- Kurds lose their genuine international friends and supporters, because they find no reason in helping a people who somehow have accepted to be divided and fight for rights as minorities in countries reigned by others. Beside, the occupier powers have treated the Kurds as separatists despite the fact that Kurds have just struggled for autonomy in the last century.
Feelings of association and affiliations between the members of a society, that I believe are indispensable for holding a stabile, harmonic and functioning community of people, include in the psychological make-up. These feelings and affiliation do not exist between the majority of Kurds and those nations who by force divided Kurdistan. Forced marriage can not make up a common sense of association, integration and affiliation among people. On contrary forced union stresses and ruptures existing strings between people as neighbors and as human being.
It is important here, to point out that a nation can not be formed of the same ethnicity, it’s impossible to build up a nation of one pure ethnic, genetically, group as the Nazism, Kemalism and other racism groups have dreamed of and I strongly disgust such a belief.
Dr. Sorran Arasan, a specialist physician in eye diseases Sweden. He is a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.net. This is a part of series titled “Citizenship and Identity”, see below.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
Other parts of the series
Citizenship and Identity - Part I (March 13, 2019)
Comments Comments
Dr. Sorran Arasan | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
The Kurdish national identity has not just been targeted by the occupiers of Kurdistan aiming to annihilate it, but it even has been subjected and subjugated by internal identities, namely territorial, tribal, familial, personal and ideological (Islamists and internationalists). Beside these menaces, there is yet another threat to our national identity coming from Kurdish intellectuals and politicians who are proud of being Iranian, Turkish, Iraqi and Syrian. They advocate partitions of Kurdish identity and eagerly embrace their citizenship (hawlati) in the occupier countries. In these series of articles, I will try to highlight and evaluate some notions about identity and citizenship, and their discord with diversity and minority identity.
Some definitions
Identity is often perceived as the expression of individual belief or feeling and social affiliation. Identities should be thought of as dynamic and multiple, such as political, religious, gender, national, ethnic etc.
Political identity is associated with group connection and describes membership of a specific group or organization with particular political opinions and attitudes.
Ethnic identity; ethnicity describes a group of people whose affiliation with each other is based on common ancestry, society, language, culture and history. Members of an ethnic group believe in a common culture heritage, origin, symbolic such as religion, mythology, ritual and physical appearance.
A nation is a stable community of people formed on the basis of a common language, territory, economic life, ethnicity, or psychological make-up manifested in a common culture, Wikipedia. Feeling is crucial for one to be affiliated to a nation or a group. Feelings can be defined as learned behaviors that are in hibernation and need external trigger to be manifested; in contrast to emotions that have been programmed into our genes over a long time of evolution.
The word nation is from the old French word nacion-meaning birth “place of origin” which in turn has its origin in the Latin, the word natio from nat that means born; it applies to a group of people united by birth, language, culture history, a geographic territory. In this sense the word nation, invented recently, is not appropriate for describing a sovereign state. Many countries have violated the human rights of ethnic minorities “that is the origin of nation, with common place of birth, ancestry -according to the above definition” without being hold responsible for that, because they are sovereign states.
Regarding the differences between people and nation some start with a person and go on with family, clan, tribe, people and finally nation. But this recently invented definition and used of nation like (the nation of United States, Iran, Turkey etc.) has a political agenda, has been invented to serve politicians, and is not compatible with the origin definition; for instance, Kurdish nation, has no common psychological make-up, common culture, common history or common language with Arabs, Turks or Persians (Kurds have been forced to accept alien language, culture and religion).
Psychology the science of mind and behavior. the mental and behavioral characteristic of an individual or group. (Merriam-Webster)
Believe the simplest definition is; accept that something is true, without absolute proof, hold that thing as an opinion or think, to have confidence in truth or reliability of something. No matter our beliefs, whether they are within our conscious awareness or not, they direct and influence our lives.
Relation between feeling and belief: some believe that there are no causal and effect relationship between beliefs and feelings. But there are others who are convinced that feeling is believing and our emotional past causes or influences our present beliefs. Our beliefs have emotional memory at their core. Dr. Mary C. Lamia in intense Emotions and Feelings “it’s only in recent decades that we’ve recognized and validated that emotions are a powerful attention directing system –an amplification device- in our brain. They are responsible for creating the visceral responses regarded as feelings, that in turn are transformed into thoughts and the formation of beliefs to help us make sense of what we experience at the moment and to use for future reference”. It is not that simple that the previous experiences directly determine how we perceive and hold our present beliefs. She goes on “our present beliefs are governed by post experiences that are linked to unconscious emotional memories. ..thus, as far as our beliefs are concerned, emotional memories provide an unconscious lens through which we view our world”.
Sometimes past emotional experiences may lead to beliefs that we do not want them but we accept them to avoid unwanted consequences. Dr. Mary C. Lamia “emotional memories that are based on your previous experiences may lead you to develop cognitive beliefs that may be contrary to your goals or interfere with them”.
Belief and logic, logic is the study of reasoning, explaining how a conclusion can be reached given certain premises. Belief is accepting that something exists or is true without demanding proof for that. It means that belief does not necessarily required to be based on reasons, furthermore logic and belief can, at least sometimes, be mutually exclusive, but it does not mean automatically that belief is always illogical. Trust, confidence, faith is crucial in formation of beliefs, but logic is based on reason, on the other side some beliefs can have sound reasons; therefore, presence or absence of logic regarding beliefs depends up on what you believe, belief is subjective.
Beside their inherited variability affects, emotions and feelings, are influenced in their manifestation by culture. The Kurdish intellectuals and politicians who possess leading roles in the Kurdish parties, left and right, or are active as individuals have educated and brought up in environments that were predominantly influenced by dominant culture of the occupier’s of Kurdistan which have had huge impacts on their political and ideological beliefs. Accepting the idea that our personal bank’s of emotions and feelings have huge impacts on our present beliefs it would be much easier to understand, why so many Kurdish intellectuals do not really believe in an independent Kurdish state and struggle for a “real!” citizenship in those countries occupying Kurdistan.
There is no logic in believing that Kurds would get their human rights by being citizenship in those countries divided Kurdistan. If the occupiers have believed in human rights they would have certainly left Kurdistan for a long time ago, on contrary the occupiers are so irrational in their political idea concerning Kurdistan that call those Kurds, who struggle for their human rights and united Kurdistan for separatist, a name logically fit the occupiers themselves who have divided Kurdistan by force. Thus, it is irrational to believe that autonomy or federalism would find a final solution for the national issue of the Kurdistan, on contrary such belief among Kurdish intellectuals and politicians have at least three devastating consequences for our national identity:
1- make the occupiers more eager in their beliefs to continue the occupation of Kurdistan.2- believing in national identity among Kurds become weaker.3- Kurds lose their genuine international friends and supporters, because they find no reason in helping a people who somehow have accepted to be divided and fight for rights as minorities in countries reigned by others. Beside, the occupier powers have treated the Kurds as separatists despite the fact that Kurds have just struggled for autonomy in the last century.
Feelings of association and affiliations between the members of a society, that I believe are indispensable for holding a stabile, harmonic and functioning community of people, include in the psychological make-up. These feelings and affiliation do not exist between the majority of Kurds and those nations who by force divided Kurdistan. Forced marriage can not make up a common sense of association, integration and affiliation among people. On contrary forced union stresses and ruptures existing strings between people as neighbors and as human being.
It is important here, to point out that a nation can not be formed of the same ethnicity, it’s impossible to build up a nation of one pure ethnic, genetically, group as the Nazism, Kemalism and other racism groups have dreamed of and I strongly disgust such a belief.
Dr. Sorran Arasan, a specialist physician in eye diseases Sweden. He is a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.net. This is a part of series titled “Citizenship and Identity”, see below.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
Other parts of the series
Citizenship and Identity - Part I (March 13, 2019)
Comments Comments