Iraq: Denmark further increases support to stabilize liberated areas in Iraq [EN/AR]

2019/03/13 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Development Programme
Country: Denmark, Iraq
Baghdad, 12 March 2019 – The Government of The Kingdom of Denmark has contributed an additional DKK 50 million (USD 7.7 million) to UNDP’s Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which finances initiatives for rapid stabilization of areas liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). This brings Denmark’s total contribution since 2015 to DKK 296 million (USD 46 million), making it the 6th largest donor of the programme.
UNDP Head of Stabilization, Dr. Mohammed S. Mudawi, said: “Enormous progress has been made across the liberated areas. Millions have returned home and communities are getting back on their feet. However, with the rate of people returning home slowing significantly, UNDP is prioritizing areas with the most severe return conditions. As such, this generous contribution comes at precisely the right time”.
The Danish Ambassador, Mr. Gert Meinecke, said: “We congratulate the Government of Iraq and the UNDP for the FFS which has been very instrumental in facilitating the return of millions of internally displaced persons in Iraq to the at-risk areas liberated from ISIL. Denmark remain committed to supporting the FFS and encourage all parties to continue find solutions for the remaining 1.8 million internally displaced people in Iraq”.
At the request of the Government of Iraq, UNDP established the Funding Facility for Stabilization in June 2015 to facilitate the return of displaced Iraqis, lay the groundwork for reconstruction and recovery, and safeguard against the emergence of violent extremism. Almost 2,500 projects are either completed or underway, helping local authorities to quickly rehabilitate essential infrastructure and basic services. More than 95 percent of all stabilization projects are carried out local companies, supporting the local jobs and the stimulating the economy.
For additional information, please contact:
Mr. Eoin O Cathasaigh, Communications Specialist, FFS
Email: Eoin.ocathasaigh@undp.org
Mob: +964 790 110 1984
