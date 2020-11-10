2020/11/10 | 15:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A investigation by Bellingcat documents the pollution of Iraq's Shatt Al-Arab river.Analysis of open source materials suggests evidence of continuing pollution of Iraq's main waterways.Click here to read the full report.(Source: Bellingcat)

read more Documenting Pollution of Iraq's Shatt Al-Arab River first appeared on Iraq Business News.