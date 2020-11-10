Documenting Pollution of Iraq's Shatt Al-Arab River


Documenting Pollution of Iraq's Shatt Al-Arab River
2020/11/10 | 15:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

A investigation by Bellingcat documents the pollution of Iraq's Shatt Al-Arab river.

Analysis of open source materials suggests evidence of continuing pollution of Iraq's main waterways.

Click here to read the full report.

(Source: Bellingcat)

read more Documenting Pollution of Iraq's Shatt Al-Arab River first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links