Iraq Fiscal Reforms Key to Curbing Forex Reserve Decline

2020/11/10 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi government's proposal to shrink public-sector payrolls and pension costs as part of efforts to reduce fiscal imbalances and ease financing strains could slow the depletion of foreign-exchange reserves, but will be tough to implement and risks aggravating social unrest, says Fitch Ratings.More here.(Source: Fitch)

