Merkel says Brexit options have narrowed after vote
2019/03/13 | 16:05
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the options for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union had become more limited after British lawmakers rejected the deal agreed between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

"We have not given up the goal of an orderly exit (for Britain) but yesterday's events mean the options have become narrower," she said, adding she would be able to say how things might proceed only after the next votes in the British parliament.





