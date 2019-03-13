Stolen salaries of Sulaimaniya hospital workers restored: Minister

2019/03/13 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdistan Region’s Finance Minister Rebaz Hamlan has announced confiscating the seized salaries of doctors and workers of Shar hospitals in Sulaimaniya.In a Facebook Post on Wednesday, Hamlan said the Interior Ministry along with security troops and Counter-Terrorism Service in Sulaimaniya as well as the citizens managed to restore the salaries of Shar hospital workers back.The perpetrators were arrested, he added.On Tuesday, a group of armed men set up an ambush for a van that was transferring large sum of money from a local bank to the hospital in question. As the van made its way over, the gunmen attacked the vehicle and stole the money.During a press conference, Sulaimaniya Police Director said there were seven persons in total involved in the robbery, all of whom were arrested, adding that the money would be transported to the hospital immediately to be distributed to the employees.The incident comes few days after the KRG announced the end of austerity measures that saw government salaries slashed for the past few years.