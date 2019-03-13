Iran threatens defence overhaul to counter

2019/03/13 | 16:40
A senior Iranian security official on Wednesday accused
regional powers of spending money on "suspicious nuclear projects",
and warned that such threats would force Tehran to revise its defence strategy.Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National
Security Council, did not name the countries - but a proposed transfer of US nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia has raised concerns in Tehran.The United States, Israel and other allies say Iran's own
nuclear programme is a threat to global security. Iran insists its atomic work
is entirely peaceful, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a
religious decree against the development of nuclear weapons.“Some countries in the region are spending their petro-dollars
on suspicious nuclear projects that can endanger the security of the region and
the world," Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Fars news agency."New threats like this will force us to revise our
strategy based on the nature and geography of new threats, and predict the
requirements of our country and armed forces,” he added.Shamkhani said Tehran was watching the “unusual activities”
of countries in the region that he accused of supporting militant groups.Animosity between Washington and Tehran - bitter foes since
Iran’s 1979 revolution - has intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump
withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran last May and reimposed
sanctions lifted under the accord, aiming to cut Tehran’s oil exports to zero.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the
United States last month of hypocrisy for trying to wreck Iran’s nuclear
program while seeking to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.Iran said on Wednesday that it would respond firmly to any
Israeli naval action against its oil shipments, a week after Israel's prime
minister said its vessels could act against Iranian oil "smuggling".
