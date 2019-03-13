عربي | كوردى
Iran threatens defence overhaul to counter
2019/03/13 | 16:40
A senior Iranian security official on Wednesday accused

regional powers of spending money on "suspicious nuclear projects",

and warned that such threats would force Tehran to revise its defence strategy.Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National

Security Council, did not name the countries - but a proposed transfer of US nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia has raised concerns in Tehran.The United States, Israel and other allies say Iran's own

nuclear programme is a threat to global security. Iran insists its atomic work

is entirely peaceful, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a

religious decree against the development of nuclear weapons.“Some countries in the region are spending their petro-dollars

on suspicious nuclear projects that can endanger the security of the region and

the world," Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Fars news agency."New threats like this will force us to revise our

strategy based on the nature and geography of new threats, and predict the

requirements of our country and armed forces,” he added.Shamkhani said Tehran was watching the “unusual activities”

of countries in the region that he accused of supporting militant groups.Animosity between Washington and Tehran - bitter foes since

Iran’s 1979 revolution - has intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump

withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran last May and reimposed

sanctions lifted under the accord, aiming to cut Tehran’s oil exports to zero.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the

United States last month of hypocrisy for trying to wreck Iran’s nuclear

program while seeking to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.Iran said on Wednesday that it would respond firmly to any

Israeli naval action against its oil shipments, a week after Israel's prime

minister said its vessels could act against Iranian oil "smuggling".

