Iraq: $660m needed for Priority Stabilization Needs

2020/11/11 | 15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- $660m required to cover priority stabilization needs in areas liberated from ISIL Support to Iraq's displaced populations through the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and services damaged in the ISIL conflict, livelihoods creation, local capacity development and social cohesion will continue under a three-year extension of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq's flagship programme, […]

read more Iraq: 0m needed for Priority Stabilization Needs first appeared on Iraq Business News.