2020/11/11 | 15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Calls for expression of interest: training on GBV reporting during health crises The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Iraq will conduct in collaboration with UNFPA Syria Hub a training session for Arab-speaking journalists in Iraq on GBV reporting during health crises: COVID-19.This training aims to provide participants with advanced skills in covering gender-based […]

