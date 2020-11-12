Govt Increases Incentives at Bismaya; pays Hanwha $100m

2020/11/12 | 13:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has directed Al-Rafidain Bank, Al-Rasheed Bank, and the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to pay $100 million to South Korea's Hanwha Engineering and Construction Company, which is implementing the Bismayah City residential project (pictured).It also agreed to reduce the minimum advance payment for buying housing units at the […]

