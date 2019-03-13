Foreign Ministry statement: Erdogan's upcoming visit to Baghdad

2019/03/13 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Nizar al-Khairallah and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Siddat Onal on Wednesday held a consultative meeting between the two countries in Foreign Ministry headquarters in Baghdad.
They discussed a number of files of security and economic cooperation, water file, reconstruction of areas liberated from Daesh, as well as the mechanism of granting visas between the two countries.
The consultations, according to foreign ministry statement, to the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to Baghdad, and the possibility of holding a meeting of the Supreme Council for strategic cooperation between the two countries duringthe visit.
