List of most liveable cities puts Baghdad at bottom

2019/03/13 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The world’s largest human resources consulting firm released its yearly ranking of cities for foreign employees on Wednesday.
While Vienna was listed as the most liveable city in the world for the 10th year in a row, Baghdad beat cities such as Khartoum, Damascus, and Port-au-Prince for the least.
“Companies looking to expand overseas have a host of considerations when identifying where best to locate staff and new offices,” a statement accompanying Mercer’s 21st annual Quality of Living survey for 2019 read.
The list shows “that many cities around the world still offer attractive environments in which to do business, and the best understand that the quality of living is an essential component of a city’s attractiveness for businesses and mobile talent.”
Iraq’s capital, in 231st place, is apparently not among them, scoring understandably low in multiple factors Mercer uses to make its calculations. These include a city’s available recreation, housing, economic environment, consumer goods availability, public services and transport, political and social environment, natural environment, socio-cultural environment, education, and healthcare.
