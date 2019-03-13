Masrour Barzani, Coalition Advisors discuss reform, training for Peshmerga

2019/03/13 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s security chief, Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday with advisors from the US-led coalition against the Islamic State to discuss training and support for the Peshmerga Forces.
The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Chancellor held “an in-depth exchange with Global Coalition Advisors to review training and assistance to Peshmerga Forces,” a statement published on the KRSC website read.
The Coalition delegation included staff from the US, Britain, and Germany.
Support for reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs also led the discussions between Barzani and the Global Coalition Advisors, the KRSC statement said.
“In the meeting, they discussed mechanisms to expedite the roadmap [for Peshmerga Ministry reforms],” it explained.
“Both sides agreed on the importance of continuing the agenda in the next KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] Cabinet.”
The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Chancellor held “an in-depth exchange with Global Coalition Advisors to review training and assistance to Peshmerga Forces,” a statement published on the KRSC website read.
The Coalition delegation included staff from the US, Britain, and Germany.
Support for reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs also led the discussions between Barzani and the Global Coalition Advisors, the KRSC statement said.
“In the meeting, they discussed mechanisms to expedite the roadmap [for Peshmerga Ministry reforms],” it explained.
“Both sides agreed on the importance of continuing the agenda in the next KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] Cabinet.”