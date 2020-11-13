COVID-19: Kurdistan Region has over 31,000 patients under treatment


COVID-19: Kurdistan Region has over 31,000 patients under treatment
2020/11/13 | 20:00 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A health care worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil, Nov.

3, 2020.

(Photo: AFP/Safen Hamed)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links