COVID-19: Kurdistan Region has over 31,000 patients under treatment

2020/11/13 | 20:00 - Source: kurdistan 24



3, 2020.



(Photo: AFP/Safen Hamed) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health care worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil, Nov.3, 2020.(Photo: AFP/Safen Hamed)

Sponsored Links