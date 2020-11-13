Turkish and Iranian military incursions in Iraqi Kurdistan led to spike in wildfires: NGO


Turkish and Iranian military incursions in Iraqi Kurdistan led to spike in wildfires: NGO
2020/11/13 | 20:32 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Turkish bombardment on one of the border areas in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province.

(Photo: Archive)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links