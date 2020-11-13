2020/11/13 | 21:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has expressed concerns and signaled its opposition to legislation put forward by the Iraqi parliament on Thursday that it says would once more cut the Kurdistan Region's share of the federal budget.The Council of Ministers issued the following statement: "The Kurdistan Regional Government commends the Kurdistan […]

read more KRG Opposes new Federal Budget Bill first appeared on Iraq Business News.