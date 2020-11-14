Empowering Young Iraqis: New Partnership Signed

2020/11/14 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sport (MoYS) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower Iraqi youth and promote youth leadership, citizenship and effective participation in decision-making.The three-year MoU provides a framework of cooperation between the two partners to support innovative solutions to social […]

