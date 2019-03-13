Sadr not in Iraq, won't meet Rouhani: source

2019/03/13 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr will not meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has visited Najaf, as Sadr is not currently in Iraq, a source said."If Sadr was available in Iraq, he would meet Rouhani; nothing [else] prevents this meeting," the source stated.The three-day visit to Iraq by Rouhani, Iran's president since 2013, comes as Iran is pushed towards recession by the crippling US sanctions reimposed after President Donald Trump pulled out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.