JICA, UNDP Renew Partnership on Iraq Infrastructure Projects

2020/11/15 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- JICA and UNDP Iraq Renew Partnership Agreement to Accelerate Infrastructure Projects The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UNDP Iraq have signed a renewed partnership agreement to monitor and support the acceleration of the implementation of socio-economic infrastructure projects in Iraq.The projects are implemented by the Government of Iraq (GoI) with loan assistance from […]

