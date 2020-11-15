Iraqi Forces Eliminate 15-Member Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province, Reports Say

2020/11/15 | 17:44 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to a statement, the security department units have carried out operations in various parts of Nineveh and detained militants from a sleeper cell, who reportedly confessed to planning terror attacks.Their cases were referred to the relevant judicial authorities.The detentions were reported several days after a deadly shooting in the capital city of Baghdad claimed at least 11 lives.According to preliminary information, the Daesh* terrorist group was behind the attack.

AFP 2020 / SAFIN HAMEDAn Iraqi soldier looks at destruction caused by the Islamic State (IS) group at the archaeological site of Nimrud, some 30 kilometres south of Mosul in the Nineveh province, on November 15, 2016, a few days after Iraqi forces retook the ancient city from IS jihadists.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over Daesh, but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

*Daesh (Islamic State/IS/ISIL/ISIS) - a terrorist organisation banned in Russia