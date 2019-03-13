US becoming largest exporter of crude oil: Pompeo

2019/03/13 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In an interview with KPRC 2 in Houston, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US “will be the world’s largest exporter of crude oil in just a relatively short number of months.”
“That’s an amazing turnaround from a place where we were 10 years ago, where we were consuming product from all around the world and we depended upon the Middle East and other countries to provide us with those energy resources,” he noted.
He explained, “This shale revolution, the amazing innovation that’s taken place in the United States of America has fundamentally transformed energy markets, not only for crude oil but for natural gas as well, and those have real ramifications for America’s national security.”
Pompeo, who will visit the Middle East next week, said that wherever he goes these days, "these issues of energy security are out there."
Countries would much rather take their energy from a place like the United States, where we value the rule of law, we treat partners well, than to have to rely on Russia or someone else that doesn’t behave that way. That gives me as America’s most senior diplomat real opportunities to develop close partnerships and in turn keep the American people safe.”
Both countries whose foreign and internal policy trouble the US the most are Iran and Venezuela, both of which have been able to get away with their anti-Western agendas because the world depended on their rich oil fields. But the US takeover of the world’s oil market has curbed those two radical regimes, severely curtailing their economies.
