Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
KRG ready to work with Iraq; borrowing bill ‘dangerous development’: Nechirvan Barzani
2020/11/15 | 22:14 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region during the press conference, Nov.
15, 2020.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq