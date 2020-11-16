Iraq reports 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, 519,152 in total

Meanwhile, Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the ministry's Public Health Department, said in a press release that the ministry is still communicating with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations regarding providing ultra-cold freezers to store coronavirus vaccines.
"Currently, the ministry has such ultra-cold freezers, but we need more for storing the vaccines," Abdul-Amir said.
Iraq will receive coronavirus vaccines, if approved by the WHO, to cover 20 percent of its population, Abdul-Amir said.
He also said that the ministry has a plan to increase the daily COVID-19 tests through deploying mobile teams in Baghdad and other provinces, "but the high number of infections among medical personnel delayed the implementation of this plan."Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.
Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.
(ANI/Xinhua)